Yami Gautam says her Instagram account is ‘probably hacked’: 'Please be aware'

Actor Yami Gautam has cautioned her fans and followers that her Instagram account might have been hacked. The actor took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and revealed that she has been unable to access her Instagram handle since Saturday. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram, reveals reason behind her short exit)

Yami tweeted, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible." Further, she cautioned her followers about any unusual activity on her account. She added, "Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!"

Hi,



This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it.



Thank you! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 3, 2022

One fan commented on the tweet, “Apka name pics Email I'd yha tak ki password reset ke liye email jo send hota hain wo bhi thik chal raha hain followers following likes tag sab same hi hain to wo Banda kar kya Raha Hain hack karke (Your e-mail id, password is working fine. Your followers, followings, likes and tags are also intact. I don't understand what is the hacker doing with your account).” Another one said, “No problem. You can upload your videos and photos here for your fans.” While one fan asked her, “Do you use two factor authentication?" another one wished for a “speedy recovery” of her account.

In February, Nora Fatehi's Instagram page had disappeared. Hours later, the actor released a statement saying there was an attempted hack on her Instagram. Nora also thanked the team of Instagram to help her revive the account.

Nora Fatehi shared a note on her Instagram Stories.

The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail