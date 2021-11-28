Yami Gautam reveals director Aditya Dhar wanted to ‘return every penny’ if Uri: The Surgical Strike had flopped

Yami Gautam is the new bride in town and completely in awe of filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. The actor has revealed Aditya was nervous ahead of the release of 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike and had two things on his mind.

Uri marked Aditya's debut as a director and starred Vicky Kaushal as the male lead, besides Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles. Yami was in the role of an undercover RAW agent in the film.

Yami said she is inspired by the kind of person he is. In an interview to Indian Express, Yami said, "I asked him just before the release if he was nervous. He said he wasn’t for himself but he did feel a responsibility towards two things. First was the Indian Army, because they trusted him, so he hoped he could make them proud. Second, was towards producer Ronnie (Screwvala) because he invested in a first-time filmmaker. Aditya wanted to return every penny that was spent on this. I thought that was amazing and something to learn from.”

Uri was one of the highest Bollywood grossers of the year with domestic box office collection of ₹245 crore. Aditya won the National Film Award for best director. The film won three more National Film Awards: best actor for Vicky Kaushal, Best Audiography and Best Music Director (Background Score).

Praising him as a filmmaker, Yami also revealed that he is “one of those rare directors who believes you don’t need to shout on your set to make a point.”

Sharing one such incident, Yami revealed, “I remember one of the crew members sat on the floor, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. He got up and said please sit, and just walked off. That girl was shocked because nobody does that for a staff member."

Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police. She has four films in her kitty including Dasvi and OMG – Oh My God!.