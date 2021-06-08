Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam’s wedding planner reveals details of ceremonies, says he made arrangements on one-day notice

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s wedding planner revealed details of their two-day nuptials. He said that he was contacted by the actor’s father only a day before the festivities were to begin.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4.

Actor Yami Gautam surprised fans with her announcement that she had married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday (June 4), with only their ‘immediate family’ in attendance. Now, their wedding planner Gitesh Sharma has shared details of the low-key affair.

The wedding took place at Yami’s farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, over two days. Gitesh said that he was contacted by her father just one day prior to the wedding festivities.

“Yami’s father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies [sangeet and mehndi] began. The Gautams brought their own family pandit [priest] from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals,” he told Mid-Day.

Gitesh shared details of Yami and Aditya’s small outdoor wedding. “They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodhar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard,” he said. The wedding was followed by a traditional lunch of Mandi dham.

Also see: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra shows ‘baby and now’ transformation in new video

Yami and Aditya shared the news of their wedding in identical Instagram posts on Friday. They posted the first photo of themselves as newlyweds along with a quote by Rumi. “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” they added.

Yami and her sister Surilie Gautam have also been sharing pictures from the other ceremonies, including sangeet and mehendi.

Meanwhile, Yami has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Police, A Thursday and Dasvi.

