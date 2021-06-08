Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra shows ‘baby and now’ transformation in new video

Harshaali Malhotra has tried the viral Instagram trend of sharing a baby picture along with a current picture. In her new video, she first posted a photo of herself as a baby, in which she was seen wearing an orange cardigan, with a matching hairclip. This was followed by a more recent photo, in which she wore a blue and white lehenga.

“Baby and now... #babyandme #babyandnow #reelsfun #instareels #reelsinstagram #harshaalians #harshaaliholics #prettyme #beauty #fun #enjoy,” the caption read.

“So cute, u looking so awesome,” one fan commented, while another referred to her as Munni, her character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and wrote, “Nice munni.” A third said, “Still the same cuteness.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.





Harshaali is known for playing Shahida aka Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She played a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. The film showed how Salman’s character, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, goes on a mission to reunite her with her family.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, was not only critically acclaimed but is also one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2015.

Also see: Sara Ali Khan turns ‘lil momma’ to baby Ibrahim, young Saif Ali Khan also features in throwback photos

Earlier this month, Harshaali turned 13 and shared pictures and videos from her birthday bash on Instagram. She posed with multiple cakes, one of which said ‘officially a teenager’ on it, in a room decked up with balloons and streamers. She also posted a video, in which she thanked her Instagram followers for making her day special with their love and blessings.

In an interview with PTI in 2015, Harshaali talked about her desire to become a ‘superstar’. She said, “I like acting and singing. I want to be a superstar like Salman uncle.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON