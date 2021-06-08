Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan turns ‘lil momma’ to baby Ibrahim, young Saif Ali Khan also features in throwback photos
Sara Ali Khan turns ‘lil momma’ to baby Ibrahim, young Saif Ali Khan also features in throwback photos

Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan feature in throwback family photos shared online by Saba Ali Khan. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Saba Ali Khan loves clicking pictures of her family and sharing them on her Instagram page. She posted new photos, featuring her brother Saif Ali Khan, nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and niece Sara Ali Khan.

In the first photo, a young Saif was seen holding baby Ibrahim, who seemed to be ‘winking at the camera’. The caption read, “Guess who's winking at the camera? Hint: Bhai is looking super young! I am the photographer for this candid moment yet again! #mondayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #candid #phography #love #my #family.”

One fan complimented Saif with a Kareena Kapoor Khan dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “Damn Saif, tumhe koi haq nahi banta ke tum itne khoobsoorat lago (you have no right to look so good),” she wrote. “Aww...ma Sha Allah,” another commented.


The second picture was of little Sara holding her baby brother Ibrahim. “L’il Momma. Sara and ibrahim. Captured by me. Taking candid photographs is The best way to capture moments. We all look back and remember those days. Fun and carefree days. #staysafe #staystrong #weshallovercome #tuesdaythoughts #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #familylove #memoriesforlife #love #alwaysandforever,” the caption read.

Fans showered this cute photo with love as well. “God bless them always,” one wrote, while another called them ‘angels’. A third said, “Cuties.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.


Saba’s Instagram account got verified earlier this year. She has been treating fans to pictures from her family album, featuring Saif, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her captions reveal that many of the photos have been clicked by her.

Also read | Seema Khan reveals her cringe moment after watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘I was horrified’

In an earlier Instagram post, Saba revealed that when she went to a studio to get the family photos printed, an employee of the shop remarked that there were hardly any pictures of her. “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments,” she wrote in April.

