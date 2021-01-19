Yami Gautam shares pic from Jaisalmer where she shot her first scene 11 years ago: 'My heart brimmed with nostalgia'

Actor Yami Gautam completed 11 years in the film industry and she has reminisced the first time she shot for a project. She posted pictures from Rajasthan, where she had shot for a television project, Chand Ke Paar Chalo.

Yami posted a picture of herself from the same spot (where she had shot her debut TV show) in Jaisalmer and tweeted, "This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude." She also responded to fans' tweet on her post and thanked them all.

This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ybez3WLWq7 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 18, 2021

One user wrote, "It's amazing, Yami !! Your journey reminds of a quote I had read somewhere: 'Follow your own circle. See where it takes you." Yami responded and wrote, "True emotion through beautiful words, as always ! Thank you, Prashant."

True emotion through beautiful words, as always ! Thank you, Prashant 🤗 https://t.co/Wgs3mYO9Mp — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 18, 2021

After appearing in commercials for a fairness cream, Yami made her debut on the small screen with Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008. She also worked in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam (2009–2010) and a few South Indian films before making her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012.

Talking about her journey in the showbiz, Yami had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I’ve always believed that there’s some supreme power and energy. So, you just have to be patient. And for me, luckily, it paid off. Post Uri, things started channelising in different ways."

Yami is currently in Jaisalmer for the shooting of Bhoot Police.

She was recently seen in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey. While her digital debut got a mixed response, her previous films, Uri The Surgical Strike and Bala have been hits.





