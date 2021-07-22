Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam shares unseen haldi ceremony video to wish 'camera-shy father' on birthday. Watch

Yami Gautam has shared an unseen video from her haldi ceremony featuring her 'camera-shy father' Mukesh Gautam. Her sister Surilie Gautam is also a part of the video but behind the camera. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Yami Gautam shared an unseen video.

Actor Yami Gautam on Thursday shared an unseen video from the haldi ceremony of her wedding chapter. Taking to Instagram, Yami wished her 'camera-shy father' Mukesh Gautam on his birthday. She also joked about the 'non-stop commentary' by her sister Surilie Gautam.

Yami Gautam got married to Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony, amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh, on June 4.

In the video clip, Yami is seen wearing a yellow dress along with a red and golden dupatta over it while her father applied haldi (turmeric) on her face, hands and feet during the pre-wedding ritual. As the video starts, Surilie Gautam is heard saying, "Papa smile." As the video continues, a phone ring is heard and Surilie says, "Who is calling you?" Yami, seen smiling in the video, along with her family members are seen seated indoors.

Yami Gautam captioned the video, "It took a wedding to have finally so many moments captured with my camera-shy father Happy birthday to my amazing paa And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #myworld."

Taking to the comments section, Surilie reacted, "Hahahahah.. I can be an international level commentator." Reacting to the post, fans wished their father as well as complimented Yami. A fan said, "Happy Birthday #mukeshgautam uncle ji @yamigautam didi." Another wrote, "Father is great really Owsame moment." A third commented, "You both have such a lovely bond."

Sharing the news of her wedding, Yami had dropped a post on June 4 and wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.". For the wedding, Yami chose to wear a red coloured saree while Aditya was seen wearing a white sherwani.

Also Read | Inside Nargis Fakhri's romantic Italy vacation with boyfriend Justin Santos; meals, boat ride, and sightseeing. See pics

Meanwhile, Yami has several films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, in thriller film A Thursday, in comedy thriller Bhoot Police with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapor, and recently announced Aniruddha Roy Chowdary's Lost.

