Inside Nargis Fakhri's romantic Italy vacation with boyfriend Justin Santos; meals, boat ride, and sightseeing. See pics

Actor Nargis Fakhri and her boyfriend chef Justin Santos recently took a trip to Italy and gave fans a glimpse of their vacation. Taking to Instagram, Nargis shared a series of pictures of the couple enjoying Capri island.

In one of the photos, Nargis Fakhri is seen smiling for the camera, holding the hand of Justin Santos as they enjoyed their drinks at an outdoor seating. Nargis is seen in an off-shoulder top. In another picture, Justin is seen relaxing in the water.

Nargis and Justin are also seen enjoying a boat ride in one of the photos. While Nargis opted for a long dress, Justin is seen dressed in casuals. They also shared pictures in which they are seen enjoying their meals and also sightseeing on the island.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Food is my Love Language. ...My dna said I’m 3.5% Italian so I’m embracing it’s..@lemonzurestaurant #capri #italy #foodporn #lemonzu #ristorantemonzù #islandofcapri #italianfood #travel #food #foodnetwork #travelnetwork #jetsetter #lucnh #seafood #fresh #goodeats #fish #sea #ocean #michelinstarrestaurant."

Taking to Instagram, Nargis shared a post.





Fans showered them with love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "These photos make me happy." Another said, "U looking sooooooooooo beautiful." A third commented, "You are the sweetest girl I have ever seen." "You guzs are the best and the cutest couple," wrote a fourth fan.

In May, Nargis had posted a video on Instagram from one of their date nights. In the video, Justin was seen cooking and she had also given a glimpse of the film they were watching--Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River. She had captioned it, “When he loves to cook & you love to eat. @justin_the_kitchen #cookforme #food #cooking #chef #justinthekitchen #yummy #imhungry #feedme #couplegoals #mymancooks #goodfood."

Also Read | When Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra said he 'hated poverty': 'Dad worked as bus conductor, mom in factory'

Nargis had made her debut in Bollywood with Rockstar (2011). She then featured in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Azhar. Fans saw her last in the Netflix film Torbaaz, which was released last year.