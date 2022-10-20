Yami Gautam on Lost’s theatrical release: ‘I stand by producers with their decision’

Actor Yami Gautam talked about her upcoming film, Lost which is due to release in India. Yami, in a new tweet, said that she will be supporting whatever decision the film producers take on behalf of the film's team. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Lost premiered worldwide at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival last month. (Also read: Yami Gautam feels ‘change is happening’ as she talks about nepotism in Bollywood)

On Wednesday, Yami answered several questions from fans on several topics. She said, “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” To this, one of her fans asked her, “When will 'LOST' release in theatre yammu ?? Please the movie in the theatre. It's been a while since Bala we haven't watched you in big screen. Plz yammu.”

The actor replied, “Theatres remain our first love but with the OTT platforms & covid, it’s all changed! I shall stand by my producers with their decision to release the film where it suits them best! But I promise -‘Lost’ shall be one of our best films in recent time & it shall find its audience.” Apart from Yami, Lost also has Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam.

Yami also shared her love for Bengali food and sweets.

Touted to be an emotional thriller, Yami shot the film in Kolkata. Talking about her time in the City Of Joy, Yami also shared her love for Bengali food and sweets. “Thanx to Tony da & his lovely wife Indrani ma’am, I was really well fed on the set of ‘Lost’ while shooting in Kolkata,” she said.

Yami was last seen in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Besides Lost, Yami will be next seen in Oh My God! 2, alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. It’s the sequel to Akshay’s OMG! The film is directed and written by Amit Rai.

