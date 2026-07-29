‘You beat kids, tear-gassed them’: Vishal Dadlani defends Gen-Z protesters amid Kangana Ranaut's remarks

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has come out in favour of Gen-Z student protesters who have been criticised for the choice of words in their speeches and social media handles. In response to the criticism coming in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram meltdown in the last few days, Vishal has stated that while the attention should be drawn towards the way in which the protesters were treated, especially being lathi-charged, tear-gassed and beaten up.

What Vishal Dadlani said

Vishal Dadlani reacts to Gen Z protest row: ‘Bad language? You beat kids’

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Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vishal Dadlani shared a strongly-worded note defending the students. He wrote, "Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their fkn faces. YOUR bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now! You earned the gaalis, my "fraand"."

In the caption of his post, Vishal also took aim at what he described as organised attempts to shape public opinion against the young protesters. He wrote, “Oh, and….Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,” followed by a laughing emoji.

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Kangana Ranaut criticised the protesters

{{^usCountry}} Vishal Dadlani's reaction was immediate following the backlash faced by BJP Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut after she called out the students' protestors because of the manner in which they had behaved and the videos that they were sharing online. On her Instagram stories, she referred to the videos as “puke-inducing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishal Dadlani's reaction was immediate following the backlash faced by BJP Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut after she called out the students' protestors because of the manner in which they had behaved and the videos that they were sharing online. On her Instagram stories, she referred to the videos as “puke-inducing.” {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”

Kangana further added, “India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox.”

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She also wrote, "I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she added.

Kangana Ranaut via Instagram story.

Since then, Kangana Ranaut has been facing backlash across social media platforms for using disrespectful words for the youth of the nation whilst never fully calling out how the protestors were treated at Jantar Mantar on July 20 during Sansad March, organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).