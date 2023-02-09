Impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's stunning new blue watch? Brace yourself for the price tag...

Shah Rukh Khan's style has always been unmatched but this time he might have outdone himself. At a recent event for his latest film Pathaan, the actor was spotted wearing a sharp black suit with a stunning blue wristwatch. Now, it has been learned that the watch is worth more than many people's lifetime earnings. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan joins Deepika Padukone for a cute ‘get ready with me’ video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh appeared in a new video posted by Deepika Padukone on Thursday, in which they filmed their morning skincare routine. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen in a white shirt and his blue wrist watch that we first saw last week. The video was also filmed before the Pathaan event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blue watch caught the attention of many and a few fans also asked anonymous fashion blogging Instagram account Diet Sabya about it. They replied that the watch was from Audemars Piguet. It is their's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that, as per a screenshot shared by Diet Sabya, is worth a whopping ₹4.98 crore. As per website Chrono24, it sells at ₹4.7 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive ₹200 crore. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan booked a bunch of his fans in a five star hotel for a meet and greet in Chennai. In an interaction with News 18, a fan named Sudhir revealed how the meeting came to be. “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot," he said adding, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawan," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Jawan by Atlee and in Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.