Young Navya Naveli Nanda cuddles up with Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan holds them close. See precious family photo

Navya Naveli Nanda dug into the archives to pull out a rare family photo featuring her parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and her younger brother Agastya Nanda. “Two two’s are (heart emoji) #2022,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the picture, Nikhil carried baby Agastya in his arms as Navya cuddled up to them. Shweta bent forward to fit into the frame.

Srishti Behl Arya dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post. Many fans extended New Year wishes to Navya and her family. “I wish you and your family a great 2022 and may you soar into new heights with all your dream projects, keep up the amazing and incredible work you do. Bless you and all the best from us in South Africa,” one wrote. “Beautiful family, 2022 happy new year,” another commented.

On Wednesday, Navya shared pictures of her perfect winter evening with Shweta and Nikhil in Delhi. She sat on a charpai (traditional cot), roasted marshmallows over a bonfire and sipped on hot tea.

Navya and Shweta recently appeared on the special 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, made a cameo via video conferencing.

In the past, Navya hit out at an Instagram user who asked what Shweta did for a living. “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife and mother,” she replied, adding a smiley face emoji. She also shared a screenshot of the comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”

Navya, unlike many of her relatives on her maternal side - Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, has no plans of entering the film industry. She has expressed interest in eventually taking over the family business, Escorts Group, currently headed by Nikhil.

