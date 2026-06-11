YouTuber connects Alia Bhatt's Alpha teaser to War 2; says this about Sharvari's absence

Fans were not happy after Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their much-anticipated film Alpha. Why? Because many were upset over Sharvari's absence from the teaser. Only Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol featured prominently in the promotional video. Amid the backlash, a YouTuber has taken to social media to offer a possible explanation for why Sharvari was missing from the teaser.

Why was Sharvari missing from the Alpha teaser?

Fans had questioned Sharvari's absence from Alpha teaser.

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In an Instagram video, Mohit Anand explained how Bobby Deol's character calls himself a 'wolf' while training a young Alia Bhatt's character to become an assassin in the teaser. He then pointed to a scene from War 2 in which Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, meets Ruhi, the adoptive daughter he has been training for two years. In the film, it is shown that Ruhi has saved Kabir's name as 'Wolf' on her phone.

Mohit pointed out that Bobby Deol's character appears to be training Alia's character to become an assassin in Alpha, while in War 2, much like how Hrithik's Kabir trains Ruhi for her safety. Based on this connection, he speculated that Sharvari's character could be linked to that storyline, which may be why she was intentionally kept out of the Alpha teaser.

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{{^usCountry}} About the YRF Spy Universe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the YRF Spy Universe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alpha is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. It is the first female-centric spy film being released by YRF. The production house's spy franchise includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's War and War 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif cheer for Alia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpha is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. It is the first female-centric spy film being released by YRF. The production house's spy franchise includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's War and War 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif cheer for Alia {{/usCountry}}

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Many celebrities have taken to social media to cheer for Alia. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding. May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team. @aliaa08 @thedeol @yrf @shivrawail."

Katrina shared the film's teaser on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My dearest @aliabhatt @sharvari This is looking fire. Can't wait to see this... Full in Action Mode, Bring it on." Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Alia and wished her luck. He wrote, “T 5767(i) - love and wishes to my adorable Alia..” He also tagged the film’s team in the post.

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Alia, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is based on a screenplay written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with a story by Uday Chopra.

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