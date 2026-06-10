'Mountain Dew ads are better': Internet divided over Alpha teaser, questions Sharvari's absence

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's YRF. Alpha is part of YRF's Spy Universe, which includes films like War, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and more.

The teaser shows Bobby's character training his daughter, played by Alia, to become a spy. On her 18th birthday, he gifts her the opportunity to make her first kill. While the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Sharvari, neither of them is seen in the teaser.

After much delay, Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser of one of its most anticipated films, Alpha , on Wednesday. However, the teaser has received a mixed response from the audience. Touted as a female-led spy thriller, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt , Sharvari , and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Fans react to teaser, ask 'Where is Sharvari?' The Alpha teaser has received mixed reactions from fans, with many questioning Sharvari's absence from the teaser. A fan wrote on Reddit, “Where’s sharvari? Is she just not in the teaser lmao what the hell🥹🥹.” Another fan wrote, "No Sharvari.. and the teaser is dominated by Bobby Deol.. and we call this female centric movie?"

Some were not convinced by Bobby Deol's expressions or Haryanvi accent in the film. A comment read, "What"s with Bobby's expressions? Why is his face so stiff?" Another comment read, "Actions scenes look like a joke, giving parody vibe. Also Bobby can neither given expressions nor do Haryanvi accent, sounds fake af." "Bobby Deol can't act. No wonder he was mute in animal."

'Scene copied from Angelina Jolie's Wanted' Some were also not impressed with the teaser's action sequences. One comment read, “This is genuinely soo bad, thumb ups aur mountain dew ke ads isse zyada ache hote hai (Ads of Mountain Dew and Thums Up are better than this).” One more comment read, “Lol is this for real! Such bad editing, I thought its fan made. Dialogue delivery is so bad.”

Other comments read, “Bathtub scene copy of Angeline jolie wanted movie.” "Dangal meets Black Widow."

Others, however, praised Alia's action avatar. One user wrote, "Alpha Teaser is a decent teaser without telling much , i hope this time film is not filled with over the top VFX and action , the story should be better thats all . Alia Bhatt is looking good in action choreography , well designed." “This is a banger honestly 🔥” Another commented, "Alpha looks more grounded and realistic than the usual Spyverse fare."

For the unversed, this is Alia's third action role. She previously performed action sequences in Karan Johar's production Jigra. She also showcased her action skills in her Hollywood debut, the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone, which was released in 2023.

Alpha will release in theatres on July 3.