YRF shares BTS throwback pic of Anushka Sharma from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl shoot, fan calls it 'super'. See here

A behind-the-scene picture of actor Anushka Sharma from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was shared online by Yash Raj Films. The black and white picture shows Anushka trying to ride a scooter.

Sharing it, the caption read: "What goes behind a perfect shot! #AnushkaSharma #LadiesVsRickyBahl #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra." Anushka looks gleeful as she preps for a ride. Reacting to it, a fan said "super" while others dropped appreciative emojis.

YRF often shares snippets and glimpses from previous films made under their banner. Sharing another clip from Anushka's first film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the caption said "haule haule ho jaayega pyaar!" as the same song played in the clip.

Anushka, who gave birth to her first child in January this year, got back to work recently. On Monday, she shared a picture from a photo shoot and wrote: "Is happy Monday an oxymoron?"

Before the birth of her child, she had mentioned how she planned to get back to work after her delivery. Speaking to a leading daily, she had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka was last seen on screen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in 2018. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She hasn't signed any film since. However, as a producer she remains busy. In 2020, two of her productions, brought out by her company Clean Slate Filmz, released on the digital platforms. Paatal Lok, a web television series, released on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul streamed on Netflix.

Their production house will launch Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan with Qala. The movie, which will also stream on Netflix, star Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee as well.