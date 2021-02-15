Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yudhra teaser: Farhan Akhtar announced next film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan
Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaurvedi and Malavika Mohanan. Farhan dropped an announcement teaser as well on Monday.

Announcing the film, he wrote: "Death is no stranger to him. He is a man at war. #Yudhra." He also shared an announcement teaser video which shows a gun-wielding Siddhant and a torch-bearing Malavika, in anticipation of an attack. In no time, Siddhant is the target of a gunshot. In response, he starts firing as well and leads Malavika by hand as they run. They are under siege as a bomb also goes off, close to where they are. The film appears to be a mix of 'action, thrill and romance'.

The film will be directed by Ravi Udyawar and will also star Raghav Juyal. Yudhra's story and screenplay have been done jointly by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan. The film is scheduled to release in summer 2022.

A statement from the producers says the film will push the bar in action with hard-core street fight and hand-to-hand combat. It will additionally boast of a power-packed ensemble cast and is directed at the young adult audience.

While Siddhant made his film debut with Excel's Gully Boy, Malavika had a prominent role in Beyond the Clouds, which also served as her Hindi debut. Siddhant played a character called MC Sher in Gully Boy, which won him rave reviews. Malavika has done a number of films in Tamil as well.

Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

Ravi Udyawar had earlier directed Sridevi’s National Award winning film MOM, which was also produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house.

Siddhant, meanwhile, has other projects, too, in his kitty. Since September till January, he was busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He has also finished shoot for Bunty Aur Bubbly 2.

