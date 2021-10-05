Zaira Wasim posts her picture on Instagram for the first time. See here

Dangal and Secret Superstar fame Zaira Wasim recently made a rare appearance on her Instagram account. The latest post comes after her big announcement on June 30, 2019, where she said that she is leaving her acting career as it conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith.

In the latest picture,, she can be seen walking on a bridge. Dressed in a burkha, Zaira has her back towards the camera, and her face is not visible. She captioned the picture, "The Warm October Sun." Within an hour, the post garnered more than 60000 likes.

In November 2020, Wasim had requested fans to take down her pictures from social media as she was trying to start a new chapter in her life.

In 2019, while making the big announcement, the National Award-winning actor wrote a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms. She said, "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here"

"Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand," Zaira said in the lengthy post.

Zaira (20) said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work".

"For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here. This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.