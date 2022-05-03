Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zareen Khan's mom is in ICU, actor won't celebrate Eid: 'I cannot think of festivities in our house'
Zareen Khan has said that her mom is in the ICU, therefore, she will celebrate Eid only once she is out of the hospital.
Published on May 03, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Zareen Khan has said that she will not celebrate Eid on Tuesday, because her mother is admitted to a hospital. However, she added she will celebrate the festival as soon as her mom is discharged from the hospital. (Also read: Zareen Khan: I am much more than my face and body; hope people give me a chance and not judge me)

Zareen's latest outing is a song that also features Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz. The song is titled Eid Ho Jayegi and released recently. 

“I will not celebrate Eid. My mom is in the ICU. How can I celebrate when she is in the ICU? I cannot think of festivities in our house when she is not around. Actually I am missing her a lot. She is my world and my life revolves around her. I cannot think properly without her. I am just waiting for her to return home. It will be Eid for me when she comes back. I eat kebabs and mutton or chicken khurma on Eid. My mom prepares yummy sheer qurma but I will not eat it this Eid,” Zareen told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview.

The actor also recalled her childhood and how they celebrated the festival. "I used to eagerly wait for Eid as a child. We would all go to my grandpa's house and all the women would prepare the food. It was fun to receive Eidi and then compare it with other kids. It was a huge thing to receive 100 at the time and I would always save the money."

Zareen was recently seen on the ongoing reality show, Lock Upp. She appeared on Kangana Ranaut's show alongside Umar. Umar and Zareen conducted a task and asked the contestants to make their co-contestants laugh. While Shivam Sharma went shirtless to impress Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula managed to make Zareen laugh. Munawar Faruqui failed to make Payal Rohatgi laugh.

Umar and Zareen visited the show as guests, to promote their new song, Eid Ho Jayegi. Javed Ali and Raghav Sachar have sung the song and Raghav has also composed the music. The video has been directed by Adil Shaikh.

