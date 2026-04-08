Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, dies after prolonged illness; funeral to take place in Mumbai

Actor Zareen Khan’s mother, Parveen Khan, died on April 8, 2026, following a long and prolonged illness that had affected her health for several years. She breathed her last on Wednesday, after battling recurring medical complications that required sustained care, particularly since her heart surgery in 2016. Zareen Khan's mother Parveen's funeral will be held in Mumbai.

Zareen Khan's mom dies The news of Parveen Khan’s demise was confirmed through an official statement issued by the actor’s team. “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April (sic)," the statement read, as quoted by News 18. The funeral is scheduled to take place on April 8, 2026, in Mumbai’s Versova.

In recent months, Zareen Khan had been sharing regular updates about her mother’s deteriorating health on Instagram, quietly urging fans and well-wishers to keep her in their prayers. In February this year, she posted, “Mom's hospitalised again... Please keep her in your prayers!,” indicating another setback in her ongoing treatment.

Tragically, the personal loss comes just a day after Zareen Khan mourned the death of her beloved pet cat, Rambo. She shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My Baby left me this morning to unite with his siblings. Rest in Peace mera Bachcha, mera Rambo 18.07.2011 - 07.04.2026 .”

Zareen's acting career Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. She went on to appear in a mix of Hindi and regional films, including commercial entertainers and music-driven projects. Over the years, she gained recognition for her screen presence and dance numbers, while also working in Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil cinema. The Punjabi film Daaka, starring Zareen with Gippy Grewal, was released in 2019. In Telugu, she appeared in the action thriller Chanakya alongside Gopichand, while in Tamil she featured in Veerappan, a multilingual crime biopic directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Her most recent film appearance remains Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in 2020, after which she has largely stayed away from mainstream releases, focusing instead on selective projects and digital content.