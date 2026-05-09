Zareen Khan shares throwback video on her mother's first birthday after her death, pens emotional note

Zareen shared a heartwarming video of her mother on May 9, capturing a cherished moment from a past birthday celebration. In the clip, her mother is seen cutting a chocolate cake while dressed in an orange kurta paired with a dupatta, as loved ones in the background sing the birthday song for her.

Ahead of Mother’s Day , Zareen Khan is remembering her late mother with a heavy heart as she marks her first birthday since her passing. The actor shared an emotional throwback video from one of her mother’s earlier birthday celebrations, accompanied by a deeply heartfelt note expressing her longing to carry forward everything her mother began and the values she left behind.

Sharing the emotional memory, the Veer actor revealed that she now hopes to carry forward her mother’s mission of ensuring that no one around her goes unfed. She wrote in the text overlaid on the video, “Happy Birthday mom. Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission and I’ll make sure i continue tht…Insha Allah!”

Zareen Khan’s mother’s death Parveen Khan, the mother of Zareen Khan, passed away on April 8 at a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged age-related illness. She was 65 years old and reportedly died due to organ failure after battling health complications for a long time. Confirming the heartbreaking news, Zareen’s team had issued an official statement that read, “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April.”

On April 17, Zareen had shared an emotional montage featuring precious memories with her mother, including a childhood photograph, a fun dance challenge, and several goofy selfie videos that captured their close bond. Accompanying the video was a heartbreaking note in which the actor poured out her grief and sense of loss.