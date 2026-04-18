Zareen Khan pens emotional tribute for mother 10 days after her death: ‘Constant ache, emptiness in my heart’

On Friday, Zareen Khan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring a montage of her memories with her late mother. The video showed them travelling together and creating unforgettable moments. Sharing the video, Zareen penned an emotional note which read, "إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ (Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed, to Him we shall return). My mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything… It’s been 10 days since you are gone. I’m not going to write a long caption for the world to read because you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you."

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is currently mourning the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, whose passing has left her heartbroken. Ten days after her demise, Zareen took to social media to pen an emotional tribute, remembering her mother with love and gratitude, and admitting to feeling a deep sense of emptiness.

She added, "There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the chhota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat… until we meet again." Zareen's mother passed away on April 8, 2026. However, the actor did not reveal the cause of her mother’s death.

Her industry peers, including Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani, offered their condolences in the comment section. Fans also showed support during her difficult time. One fan wrote, "So sorry for your loss dear, nothing can replace a mother in this world. May her kind soul rest in peace. Stay strong." Another commented, "This is really heartbreaking… I hope you stay strong." Another wrote, "May her soul rest in Jannat. Ameen."

About Zareen Khan Zareen made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. The film failed to perform well at the box office, and Zareen was often compared to Katrina Kaif. In 2011, she also featured in the song Character Dheela alongside Salman in the film Ready. Over the years, she went on to star in films like Housefull 2, Punjabi film Jatt James Bond, Hate Story 3, 1921 and Aksar 2, among others.

She has been away from the big screen for a while now. She was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Released on JioHotstar in 2021, the film featured Anshuman Jha in the lead role, along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.