Zareen Khan slams paparazzi over inappropriate ‘try the dress’ comment: ‘Hadh mein rehna’

Actor Zareen Khan recently lost her cool after an inappropriate comment from a photographer. As the paparazzi surrounded her, one photographer asked her to "try the dress" in front of them. The remark did not go down well with the actor, who immediately snapped back, asking the photographers to mind their limits. She also made it clear that she would not tolerate such behaviour.

Zareen Khan gets angry

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer.

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On Monday, Zareen stepped out in Mumbai to attend the launch of a clothing brand, where she posed for the paparazzi while showcasing the brand's collection, including a denim jacket and a dress.

It was during her interaction with the photographers that the atmosphere turned awkward after one of them jokingly asked her to “try on the outfit”.

Zareen was clearly irked by the statement and snapped back, “Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha (In front of everyone? That’s not happening)."

She went on to express her anger, asking the photographers to stay within their limits and refrain from making inappropriate comments.

"Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh*t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab. (Don’t talk such nonsense with me because I’m not someone who’s going to tolerate that, okay? Stay within your limits—all of you),” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Her reaction quickly gained traction on social media, with several social media users praising her for speaking up and firmly calling out behaviour they believed crossed the line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her reaction quickly gained traction on social media, with several social media users praising her for speaking up and firmly calling out behaviour they believed crossed the line. {{/usCountry}}

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“Fair enough! She is right," wrote one social media user while another one commented, “How can paps even speak like that?" Another comment read, “She is right. They probably expected her to change there.”

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One mentioned, “How can paps even speak like that. Get them arrested for indecency”, with another writing, “She talked legit. She did not lose her cool, you could not win her with your utter nonsense.”

About Zareen Khan

Zareen made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. The film failed to perform well at the box office, and Zareen was often compared to Katrina Kaif. In 2011, she also featured in the song Character Dheela alongside Salman in the film Ready. Over the years, she went on to star in films like Housefull 2, Punjabi film Jatt James Bond, Hate Story 3, 1921 and Aksar 2, among others. She has been away from the big screen for a while now. She was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Released on JioHotstar in 2021, the film featured Anshuman Jha in the lead role, along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.