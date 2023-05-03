Zayed Khan stopped self care after multiple rejections: ‘I forgot I had ever been a star, looking like a baingan’

Zayed Khan has been away from films for too long. The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan's brother in 2004 film Main Hoon Na, delivered quite a few hits before completely disappearing from the film scene in 2015. He is now gearing up for his comeback film and has talked about the time when he was at his lowest. He said he looked like a ‘baingan (brinjal)’ when his friend offered him a film recently. Also read: 'Farah Khan abused, threw her chappal on me during Main Hoon Na shoot': Zayed Khan reveals why director got angry

Zayed Khan is now gearing up for his comeback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zayed will soon be seen in a film in which he will share screen space with his father Sanjay Khan for the first time as an adult. He had played Tipu Sultan's son as a child artist in Sanjay's directorial The Sword of Tipu Sultan, the 1990 TV show starring the latter in the titular role.

Talking about the time before he was offered his comeback film, Zayed told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “About a year and a half back, I was at a very low phase of my life. I had gone too much in not taking care of myself… because I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zayed further said that when his friend Aseem came to him, he was surprised to see him not getting any work despite being so good looking. The actor said, “I didn't tell him that I just went to a bunch of studios, and I tried my best to use my charm and none of that really worked out.” Aseem went on to offer him a film and left Zayed surprised. “I was confused, I was looking like a baingan, literally very lopsided” he said.

The two finally wrote the film together over six months. Zayed has said people from 10-90 years of age have loved the film which will now released on an OTT platform. Zayed was last seen in the 2017 TV show Haasil which was on air for around four months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.