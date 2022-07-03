When Zayed Khan talked about nepotism in Bollywood: 'What’s wrong if you are using your influence?'

Actor Zayed Khan once shared his thoughts on the much-debated topic of nepotism in Bollywood. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol. According to Zayed, everyone is nepotistic in their own ways. Read more: Zayed Khan recalls time he 'had no money'

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times in 2017, Zayed Khan said, “Isn’t everybody nepotistic? Hasn’t everybody coming up [in this industry] used their influence to help their loved ones or keep their loved ones in a better position? It is merely human nature.”

He also questioned why using influence to achieve something is seen in a bad light. “Let’s not blow things out of proportion. We’re a free enterprise. It’s survival of the fittest. Nepotism is a new word that has fascinated everybody. Buckle up, dust yourself off, and move forward,” he added.

Zayed hails from a film family and his sister Sussanne Khan is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed is the son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. His uncle Feroz Khan, who died in 2009, was equally popular in the film industry.

Zayed was last seen in the TV show Haasil, co-starring Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. Earlier in 2020, Sanjay Khan revealed that he will be relaunching his son with a biopic on 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman. “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie,” Sanjay told Mid-Day.

While Zayed is yet to announce his comeback project, he recently shared pictures of his impressive body transformation. He also thanked Hrithik for helping with his physical transformation.

