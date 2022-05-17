Zayed Khan recalls time he 'had no money', would get chocolates from 'uncles-aunties' of Juhu on ‘udhaar'

Actor Zayed Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol, shared an anecdote t when he didn't have money to buy chocolates and ice cream. Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped several pictures from a recent photoshoot and talked about the time when people 'lived on trust and good will'. (Read also: Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan 'bhai acting aati hai na' on first Main Hoon Na meeting)

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Zayed revealed how Juhu Market in Mumbai holds a special place in his heart. “As I walked through Juhu market. There was a sense of nostalgia. I was already taken back to the time where we as the Juhu gang BMX’d through these streets performing stunts in the little gullys. We were local and all the ‘mom and pop' (Kirana stores) in and around us knew us for all the mischief that we did , but at the same time loved us all,” he shared.

The actor shared that despite not having money, people were kind towards him to lend him ice creams and chocolates on credit. "I remember a time when sometimes we didn’t have any money. The auntys and uncles used to give ice-cream and chocolates on ‘udhaar’ (credit) on the promise that we pay tomorrow. Which we did . It was a different time where people lived on trust and good will," he added. He also said that he was happy to go back to the neighbourhood recently where people still call him 'Jayed', a nickname given to him.

Zayed Khan's post on Instagram

Zayed Khan is currently gearing up for his comeback. He recently shared pictures of his impressive body transformation and is expected to announce his upcoming project soon. He was last seen in the TV show Haasil, co-starring Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta.

