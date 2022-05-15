Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan 'bhai acting aati hai na' on first Main Hoon Na meeting

Zayed Khan has recalled that he had an interesting experience when he met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Zayed and Shah Rukh played half-brothers in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. The film, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, and Sushmita Sen among others, marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan. Also Read| Zayed Khan praises 'brother' Hrithik Roshan for his new photo shoot: 'As always effortlessly stylish'

Zayed made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne opposite Esha Deol. He recently revealed that he was trying to convince Farah to choreograph a song in the film, but ended up getting to meet Shah Rukh and landing the role of Lucky aka Lakshman Sharma in Main Hoon Na. The film starred Shah Rukh as the lead character of Major Ram Prasad Sharma.

He told Pinkvilla, "I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film Chura Liya Hai Tumne. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn't know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen (cousin Fardeen Khan)’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office, and I was in Shah Rukh Khan's office I didn't know why. She asked me what're you doing? I said I'm just doing a film right now. She said we're considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very very magnanimous and lovely gentleman."

Zayed further recalled, "And he sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in this film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?)' I was a little sort of disturbed by that question. Immediately in my head, I wanted to say that I am born into a family of actors, so of course, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history. I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said send me your measurements, you're in my film."

Zayed Khan was last seen in the TV series Haasil in 2017-18. The show also starred Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. He will soon be making his comeback with a film that has just finished filming. The details of the film have not been released yet.

