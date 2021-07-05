Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zayed Khan thanks wife Malaika for ‘never giving up’ on him, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan send love
bollywood

Zayed Khan thanks wife Malaika for ‘never giving up’ on him, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan send love

Zayed Khan dedicated his birthday to his wife Malaika Khan and thanked her for supporting him through the toughest of times. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reacted to the post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Zayed Khan dedicated his birthday to his wife Malaika Khan.

As Zayed Khan turned 41, he thanked his wife Malaika Khan for standing by him ‘through thick and thin’. In a lengthy note, he dedicated his birthday to her and credited her for pulling him out when ‘darkness was all around’. His sister Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post.

Zayed Khan shared a selfie with his wife Malaika Khan on Instagram and wrote, “Good morning People! I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself.”

“For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that ‘money talks but wealth whispers’,” he added.

Zayed asked his fans to ‘go give a hug’ to the women who have changed their lives for the better. “And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings . This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more then you can ever imagine. #happywifehappylife #Womanpower #Respect #Love #triumph @malzkhan,” he wrote.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra reveals why she slammed Salman Khan for digs at Priyanka Chopra but was silent on him helping her

Sussanne Khan dropped heart emojis on the post and wrote, “true to that.” Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan commented, “sweet. happy birthday brother!”

On Sunday, Zayed shared a picture of himself at a gym, in which he looked bulked up. He credited Hrithik for his physical transformation, calling him his ‘mentor’. Sussanne praised Zayed and said that he looked ‘faaab’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zayed khan hrithik roshan sussanne khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Zayed Khan’s body transformation wows fans, Hrithik Roshan gets a shout-out. Sussanne Khan says ‘looking faaab’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:40 PM IST
bollywood

When Zayed Khan poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya at award show and singer wasn't pleased, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP