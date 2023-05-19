Zeenat Aman clarifies her mother was Indian Hindu, dad Indian Muslim as she reacts to article on her ‘mixed ethnicity’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who debuted on Instagram a few months ago and has since garnered everyone's attention with her heartfelt posts, has now called out a report that has put her on a list of Bollywood celebrities with mixed ethnicities. Zeenat took to her Instagram Stories and requested to "double check the facts" before posting such information in the public. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she's tired of fashion being associated with sexiness; calls her new look ‘scarecrow chic’)

Zeenat Aman pointed out an article that claimed her ethnicity incorrectly.

Zeenat posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories that clubbed her with several other Bollywood actors. It was titled, "From Zeenat Aman to Nargis Fakhri, Bollywood Stars with Mixed Ethnicities". In response, Zeenat pointed out how the ‘facts’ which were shared in the article were inaccurate.

Zeenat Aman wrote about the article on her Instagram Stories.

The veteran star wrote after naming the portal, "I'm happy to be in the company of these beautiful actors, but a sincere request to double check the facts before posting such articles. My mother was not 'German Christian'. She was an Indian Hindu, whose second marriage was to a German man. My father was an Indian Muslim. This is publicly available information, including on my Instagram. I am also NOT fluent in German, at most I can understand a smattering. Danke (Thanks in German)!"

Zeenat then shared the post about her mother in her next Instagram Story. She had posted a heartfelt note for her mother on Instagram a few months ago with a black and white picture. The photo featured Zeenat holding her mother who wore a saree at an event. Sharing the photo, the senior actor had praised her mother and said, “If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support.”

In the post she had detailed about the ethnicity of her parents as well. She wrote, “She was a practicing Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.