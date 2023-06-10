Zeenat Aman shares her new look as 'stern judge who disapproves' actor's ‘provocative pics’; fans call her Ruth Ginsberg

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a picture of herself from her recent photoshoot. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zeenat shared the picture in which she was dressed in a black and white outfit. She wore a black specs and tied her hair up in a bun. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman memes herself as she battles hot weather, says 'take a cue from Rupa’)

Zeenat's post

Zeenat Aman posed for her photoshoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat captioned the post, "Look of the day: The stern judge who disapproves the provocative images that Zeenat Aman posts (hibiscus emoji)." Reacting to the post, Kajol, Shweta Bachchan and Sanya Malhotra posted face with tears of joy emojis. Soni Razdan commented, "Either way both look fabulous." Sandhya Mridul said, "Beautiful stern judge."

A fan wrote, "The word ICON is bandied around way too much these days. I wish people would look it up more so they would see you as its literal definition." Another comment read, "Diva! Giving Meryl Streep Devil Wears Prada vibes." Several fans compared her look to that of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. An Instagram user said, "If you add some lace you will look like Ruth Ginsberg." Another fan said, "Ruth Bader vibes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat's love for black outfits

It seems the veteran actor loves black. Recently, Zeenat posted her pictures in a black and red outfit. A part of her caption read, “Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years.”

Zeenat on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February this year. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing hair and many more things. The actor worked in many films and gave several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat. She starred in films in unconventional roles and broke stereotypes with her bold persona.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON