Zeenat Aman recalls gossips, falsehoods and cruel statements about her: ‘It says much more about the speaker’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Monday talked about false statements and gossip she has come across about herself during her career. Zeenat, in her latest post on Instagram, said she will continue to deal with such situations being a public figure. Her words were appreciated by many, including Kajol. Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls being amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was termed obscene

Zeenat Aman on gossips about her

Zeenat wrote, “Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story. Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgement that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned.”

Recalling false narratives and hate speeches against her, the senior actor said, "In my 50 years in Hindi cinema I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention.

"Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is - well if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is - yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!

“Alright, that’s enough lunchtime lecturing for the week! I truly appreciate all of you who enjoy my Instagram handle, and share such kind and thoughtful messages and comments with me. I’m unable to reply to them all, but I do read them. Have a lovely week, everyone!” Zeenat signed out.

Kajol reacts to Zeenat's post

Responding to her, Kajol lauded her, saying, “Facts!” A fan said, “You’ve handled the gossip with utmost grace and dignity. You are a class apart Zeenat.” “Lecture away! It's always good to have women speak their minds against bigoted people who we have all been targets of. When one woman stands, she stands for all of us and now when she does so on social media it's even more pronounced,” added another one.

Zeenat is known for speaking her mind on the social media platform. From talking about her films, addressing rumours and much more, she has created a niche for herself on the photo-sharing app.

