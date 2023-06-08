Zeenat Aman memes herself as she battles hot weather, says 'take a cue from Rupa’

Zeenat Aman is doling out tips on how to beat the heat this summer, on Instagram. But we think she might actually be raising the temperatures even higher. On Thursday, Zeenat took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her film Satyam Shivam Sundaram and it got many reactions from her followers. (Also read: Zeenat Aman clarifies her mother was Indian Hindu, dad Indian Muslim as she reacts to article on her ‘mixed ethnicity’)

Zeenat's scorching post

Zeenat Aman played Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The photo shared by Zeenat showed her lying on the floor in her iconic red and green outfit from the film. She is wearing silver anklets and bangles, and smiling with her eyes closed. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?”

Celebs and fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the actor also left comments on the photo. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Chimpu and me saw SSS 20 times at RK, Still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning.” Zeenat replied, “20 times! Wow. Thankyou.” Karan Johar posted heart emojis and Manish Malhotra wrote, “You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film.”

A follower wrote, “Roopa was beautiful, brave and a daring lady.” Another commented, “In Bollywood till now - none can beat you - one of the iconic hottest women ever till date - so many actresses came and gone - but still you are the best.”

More about Zeenat

Zeenat Aman, who gave several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat, was known for doing unconventional roles and breaking the stereotypes with her bold persona. Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.

