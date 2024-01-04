Zeenat Aman recalls 'rocky start' with Feroz Khan after she refused his film offer: 'He let out a stream of expletives'

Zeenat Aman shared an anecdote about Feroz Khan and recalled working with the late actor-filmmaker in the 1980 film Qurbani. Sharing a long note about Feroz, who died of lung cancer in 2009, Zeenat also revealed why he 'docked her pay' during Qurbani shoot. Zeenat said he made her 'pay for the delay' after she reached late on the set following a 'fantastic night of dance and drink'. Also read: Zeenat Aman reacts as she finds her mural at Mumbai airport Zeenat Aman shares anecdote about Feroz Khan, recalls working in Qurbani.

Zeenat Aman recalls 'Feroz Khan was incensed'

She began by writing alongside a still of the two from Qurbani, "I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is 'rizz' – short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan."

Zeenat then went on to narrate an incident involving the late actor. She said, "Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!"

Zeenat added that many months later, he called again. This time, Feroz started his pitch by saying, "It’s the lead role so don’t reject it." She recalled, "And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani." The veteran actor, who has gained widespread recognition for her Instagram posts filled with nostalgia and anecdotes, added, "I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I’d be amiss to neglect Feroz’s influence on me in this regard."

'You’re late and you’re going to pay for it'

Recalling another incident, she wrote, "I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size, 'Begum (equivalent to Mrs in Urdu), you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay'. No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!"

In conclusion, Zeenat wrote, "Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!" Directed by Feroz Khan, Qurbani also featured Vinod Khanna in the lead.

