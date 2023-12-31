Zeenat Aman reacts as she finds her mural at Mumbai airport while flying out on New Year Eve: ‘Past is etched in stone’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared what seems to be her last post of 2023. Zeena, who made her debut on Instagram earlier this year, has gained a massive number of followers on the platform. Thanking them all, Zeenat penned a note and also shared a clip from Mumbai airport as she stumbled upon her mural. Also read: Zeenat Aman reacts to crossing half a million followers on Instagram Zeenat Aman at Mumbai airport with her mural art.

Zeenat Aman on New Year holiday

In the video, Zeenat is seen on a travelator with her mural in the background. She was seemingly leaving for her New Year holiday. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can’t change it, but you can always shape the future.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She added, “Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai’s International airport.”

Zeenat Aman thanks her fans

Looking back at 2023, which has full of love from her fans and friends, Zeenat called it a ‘productive’ year. From marking her Instagram debut to walking as a fashion week showstopper and even announcing her film, she made headlines throughout. Wrapping it up, the actor also said, “2023 was a raucous and productive year for me, let’s see how 2024 unfolds. I’m grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy.”

Responding to the post, actor Chitrangada Singh in the comments called Zeenat an ‘icon.’ Actor Padmini Kohlapuri commented, “Epic.” Actor and social media personality Sameera Reddy dropped several heart and flower emojis.

Looking back at Zeenat Aman's 2023

Zeenat is best known for her long, personalised posts on the social media platform. She often shares trivia or unknown details from her life and people who were close to her. Besides this, the 72-year-old's fashion statements also impress her fans from time to time. Earlier this month, she crossed half a million followers on her account.

She will be seen soon in the upcoming film, titled Bun Tikki. Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol alongside Zeenat. The veteran actor is also a part of Margaon: The Closed File.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place