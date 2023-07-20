Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zeeshan Ayyub reveals he and Kangana Ranaut haven't spoken since Manikarnika: 'I discovered political differences…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 20, 2023 07:26 PM IST

Zeeshan Ayyub talked about his co-star Kangana Ranaut and revealed they haven't spoken since Manikarnika days.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub in a recent interview opened up about his difference of opinion with Kangana Ranaut. The two starred in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Zeeshan described his political learning as ‘left of centre' and revealed that he and Kangana haven't met or spoken with each other after knowing their political difference. Also read: Zeeshan Ayyub feels he has finally 'done something' in 10-12 years of his career after starring in Scoop

Zeeshan Ayyub was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, with Karishma Tanna in the lead. He played Imran Siddiqui, the principled editor of a newspaper organisation. The series was inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Zeeshan on Kangana Ranaut

Talking to Lallantop, Zeeshan said, "Her (Kangana Ranaut) politics weren’t as clear during Manikarnika… She called me to her house, told me about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and I wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. We had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But we haven’t spoken since. After I discovered these political differences, we haven’t met.”

Zeeshan on friends with different political opinions

The actor was further asked if he is friends with people who have different political opinions than me. He answered, "My minimum requirement from people is that they don’t justify the deaths of others, that they don’t say that lynchings used to happen earlier as well… If you say things like this, then sorry, I can’t sit across from you. I’m open to having rational discussions, but the moment someone asks weren’t people dying earlier as well, weren’t massacres happening, is where I draw the line. I can sit across from humans. I don’t even want to call such people animals, because animals are actually lovely.”

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas. She will soon release her first directorial film - Emergency. The political drama will star her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It will release in theatres on November 24. She also has Chandramukhi 2 lined up in the pipeline.

