Zoya Akhtar says she was shouted at by producer's uncle who called Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara a ‘rubbish movie’

Zoya Akhtar recently gave her views on attending focus group screenings for her films. The filmmaker reflected on taking opinions during focus group discussions seriously. Zoya, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India revealed how she was shouted at by a producer's uncle at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara screening. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar tells Karan Johar ‘you have to just stop paying’ high fees to male stars) Zoya Akhtar recently shared a focus group reaction when a producer's uncle called ZNMD 'rubbish.'

Zoya Akhtar on weird feedback during ZNMD screening

While recalling the incident, Zoya said, “I don't take every feedback seriously to be honest. I don't listen to everything. I have been shouted at once in a focus group by an uncle. That is why I have stopped going. He was producer's father's friend and during the focus group screening of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara he was like, ‘This is a rubbish movie. What is this movie. What are they doing? They are driving.’ I was like. Ok, Sir this movie is not for you. Because I cannot do anything to make this movie for you. This is it.' And it's not for him. But luckily for me there were some kids who were in their 20s who were like, ‘We liked it, we connected with it.’ So, then they started fighting and I got away.”

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance, starring Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma in lead roles. Her second directroial was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and others. The film's story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancée Natasha experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist. The road comedy-drama released on July 15, 2011.