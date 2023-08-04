BTS' Jungkook congratulates Suga at August D Solo Concert as he performs Seven and Burn It

With so much hate constantly surrounding the social world, one learns to value the moments that ensure that they are loved and cared for.

While the singer's entry was a complete surprise, he left no stone unturned to make his audience satisfied.

Be it real or social, BTS are always there for each other through thick and thin. After V surprised the ARMY during Jungkook's solo promotions at Inkigayo, the maknae decided to shower Yoongi with love and support.

As is known, Suga is currently holding D-DAY THE FINAL concert in Seoul. Many had heard SEVEN playing during the soundcheck and there were speculations of whether Jungkook will be performing at the concert, this dream comes true-moment left the whole ARMY elated and joyous.

He could be seen greeting everyone in the audience and thanking them for coming to see and listen to SUGA.

“I am at SUGA'S encore concert to congratulate him,” he said. His speech at the concert was loved and praised by many fans across various social media platforms.

Apart from the “lit” performance of Max's part in Burn It with Agust D, where the camaraderie between the two was adored by their fans, the singer showed off his main vocalist skills by singing his solo track SEVEN, which debuted at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 14 in New York.

On Suga's talk show Suchwita, the star revealed that he would be dropping another solo soon in November this year. Aside from music, the singer engages in endorsing global brands like Calvin Klein as their global ambassador.

In the latest episode of Suchwita, Suga shared about the hardships of touring solo. He mentioned how it was difficult to carry on performing at the concerts despite being sick and that he had to rely on himself without having the back support of the other members.

The Golden Maknae's appearance and performance at the concert is being seen as an act of support and comfort for his bandmate. It only shows how strong of a bond the members share. The ARMY of BTS fans is a huge family of followers spread over the globe held together by the songs, friendship and love between the members themselves.

