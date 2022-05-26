BTS to meet US President Joe Biden at White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes

South Korean K-pop group BTS will be reaching the White House on Tuesday to meet US President Joe Biden. On the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, the boyband members—RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, will be discussing anti-Asian hate crimes with the president. Also read: BTS: Brand apologises for editing Jungkook’s tattoo in ad, shares revised pic, fans ask why was it necessary at all)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The White House has released a statement, that reads, “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."

Celebrating the AANHPI Heritage Month, the official statement also added, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities.” More details about the meeting are awaited.

BTS has partnered with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for an anti-violence campaign, Love Myself. They were also seen performing at the United Nations General Assembly. The members also talked about how they were ‘heartbroken’ to cancel their latest tour because of the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled but still we hear people cry out, 'let's live on, let's make the best of this moment,'" said BTS member Jin. The group also encouraged fans to stay positive and shared that they had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Currently, BTS is gearing up for the upcoming release of their anthology album Proof. The new album, consisting of hit old and new songs, will be released on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON