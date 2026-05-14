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Cardi B, Stefon Diggs seen arguing? Viral video emerges outside Maryland cafe post Mother’s Day outing

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are trending after a video showed them seemingly arguing outside a Maryland cafe. 

May 14, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked online chatter after a viral video appeared to show the pair engaged in an apparent argument outside a Maryland cafe just days after a public Mother’s Day appearance together.

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has publicly addressed the viral footage.(AP Photo)

The footage,shared by FearBuck on X, reportedly shows the two outside a coffee shop and gym in Burtonsville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

In the clip, Cardi is seen speaking expressively while Diggs leans back against the vehicle with his arms crossed. A source told TMZ that the ‘argument’ lasted for around 10 minutes, adding that it did not escalate into a major public disturbance.

However, security reportedly intervened to turn away fans who attempted to approach Cardi for autographs during the scene.

According to TMZ, the two appeared affectionate at the gathering, with Diggs seen kissing Cardi on the side of her head and the pair greeting guests together.

Their appearance at the event had fueled speculation that the pair were on good terms following earlier breakup rumors earlier this year.

Also Read: One more reason to be the best version of me: Cardi B welcomes child with Stefon Diggs

While the viral clip has triggered widespread discussion online, there is no official confirmation from either Cardi B or Diggs regarding their current relationship status.

The pair have previously been the subject of ongoing speculation due to their public appearances and intermittent reports of breakups and reconciliations, but neither has directly commented on the latest video.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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