Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 8-14:

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 85. Flute player James Galway is 85. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 83. Actor Mary Woronov is 81. Actor John Rubinstein is 78. Actor Kim Basinger is 71. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo is 68. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 67. Country singer Marty Raybon is 65. Guitarist Marty Friedman is 62. Actor Wendell Pierce is 61. Actor Teri Hatcher is 60. Actor David Harewood is 59. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 58. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 52. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 48. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 46. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 45. Singer Chrisette Michele is 42. Country singer Sam Hunt is 40. Singer Kate Voegele is 38. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 35. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood is 33. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 31.

Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 90. Actor Beau Bridges is 83. Actor Michael Nouri is 79. Singer Joan Armatrading is 74. Actor Michael Dorn is 72. Actor John Malkovich is 71. Country singer Sylvia is 68. Singer Donny Osmond is 67. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 66. Comedian Mario Cantone is 65. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 63. Actor Joe Lando is 63. Actor Felicity Huffman is 62. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 59. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 57. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 56. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 55. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner is 55. Actor Allison Smith is 55. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 54. Country singer David Kersh is 54. Actor Reiko Aylesworth is 52. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 52. Rapper Canibus is 50. Singer Imogen Heap is 47. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 46. Actor Simon Helberg is 44. Actor Jolene Purdy is 41. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 34.

Dec. 10: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 83. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 78. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 78. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 73. Actor Susan Dey is 72. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 67. Actor John J. York is 66. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 64. Actor Nia Peeples is 63. TV chef Bobby Flay is 60. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 59. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 53. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 50. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 49. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 49. Actor Gavin Houston is 47. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 41. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 39. Actor Raven-Symone is 39. Actor-singer Teyana Taylor is 34. Actor Kiki Layne is 33.

Dec. 11: Actor Rita Moreno is 93. Singer David Gates of Bread is 84. Actor Donna Mills is 84. Actor Lynda Day George is 80. Singer Brenda Lee is 80. Actor Bess Armstrong is 71. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 70. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 67. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 66. Actor Ben Browder is 62. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 60. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 60. Actor Gary Dourdan is 58. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 57. Actor Max Martini is 55. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey is 51. Actor Rider Strong is 45. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 40. Actor Karla Souza is 38. Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 28.

Dec. 12: Singer Connie Francis is 87. Singer Dionne Warwick is 84. Actor Wings Hauser is 77. Actor Bill Nighy is 75. Actor Duane Chase is 74. Country singer La Costa is 74. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 72. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 67. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 66. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 61. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 57. Actor Madchen Amick is 54. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 54. Actor Regina Hall is 54. Actor Mayim Bialik is 49. Actor Lucas Hedges is 28. Actor Sky Katz is 20.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 99. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 94. Actor-singer John Davidson is 83. Actor Kathy Garver is 79. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 76. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 75. Actor Wendie Malick is 74. Country singer John Anderson is 70. Singer Steve Forbert is 70. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 68. Actor Steve Buscemi is 67. Actor Johnny Whitaker is 65. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 62. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 58. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 57. Actor Lusia Strus is 57. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 50. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Blink-182 is 49. Actor James Kyson Lee is 49. Actor Kimee Balmilero is 45. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 43. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 43. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 37. Actor Marcel Spears is 36. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is 35. Actor Maisy Stella is 21.

Dec. 14: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 93. Actor Hal Williams is 90. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 78. Actor Dee Wallace is 76. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 75. Actor T.K. Carter is 68. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 66. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 66. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 61. Actor Nancy Valen is 59. Actor Archie Kao is 55. Actor Natascha McElhone is 55. Actor Michaela Watkins is 53. Actor Miranda Hart is 52. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 49. Actor KaDee Strickland is 49. Actor Jackson Rathbone is 40. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 36. Singer Tori Kelly is 32.

