Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 30-April 5:

March 30: Actor John Astin is 95. Actor Warren Beatty is 88. Musician Eric Clapton is 80. Actor Paul Reiser is 69. Rapper MC Hammer is 63. Singer Tracy Chapman is 61. Actor Ian Ziering is 61. TV host Piers Morgan is 60. Drummer Joey Castillo is 59. Actor Donna D’Errico is 57. Singer Celine Dion is 57. TV personality Richard Rawlings is 56. Actor-TV host Mark Consuelos is 54. Actor Bahar Soomekh is 50. Actor Jessica Cauffiel is 49. Singer Norah Jones is 46. Actor Fiona Gubelmann is 45. Actor Katy Mixon is 44. Actor Jason Dohring is 43. Country singer Justin Moore is 41. Actor Tessa Ferrer is 39. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 34. Rapper NF is 34.

March 31: Actor William Daniels is 98. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 91. Actor Shirley Jones is 91. Musician Herb Alpert is 90. Actor Christopher Walken is 82. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 81. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 81. Actor Rhea Perlman is 77. Actor Ed Marinaro is 75. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 70. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 54. Actor Ewan McGregor is 54. Actor Erica Tazel is 50. Rapper Tony Yayo is 47. Actor-musician Kate Micucci is 45. Actor Brian Tyree Henry is 43. Actor Melissa Ordway is 42. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 42. Guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers is 41. Actor Jessica Szohr is 40.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings is 91. Actor Ali MacGraw is 86. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 77. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 75. Actor Annette O’Toole is 73. Director Barry Sonnenfeld is 72. Singer Susan Boyle is 64. Actor Jose Zuniga is 63. Country singer Woody Lee is 57. Actor Jessica Collins is 54. Rapper-actor Method Man is 54. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes are 53. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 52. Actor David Oyelowo is 49. Actor Sam Huntington is 43. Actor Taran Killam is 43. Actor Matt Lanter is 42. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 39. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 38. Actor Asa Butterfield is 28.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt is 80. Actor Sam Anderson is 78. Singer Emmylou Harris is 78. Actor Pamela Reed is 76. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 76. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 64. Actor Christopher Meloni is 64. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 64. Country singer Billy Dean is 63. Actor Clark Gregg is 63. Actor Jana Marie Hupp is 61. Guitarist Greg Camp is 58. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli is 56. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 52. Actor Pedro Pascal is 50. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 50. Actor Michael Fassbender is 48. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 46. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 44. Singer Lee Dewyze is 39. Country singer Chris Janson is 39. Actor Drew Van Acker is 39. Actor Jesse Plemons is 37.

April 3: Actor Eric Braeden is 84. Actor Marsha Mason is 83. Singer Wayne Newton is 83. Singer Tony Orlando is 81. Singer Richard Thompson is 76. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 75. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 69. Actor Alec Baldwin is 67. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 66. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 64. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 63. Singer Sebastian Bach is 57. Actor Jennie Garth is 53. Actor Adam Scott is 52. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 51. Actor Matthew Goode is 47. Actor Cobie Smulders is 43. Singer Leona Lewis is 40. Actor Amanda Bynes is 39. Actor Rachel Bloom is 38. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 34. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 26.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 81. Actor Christine Lahti is 75. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 74. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 71. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 69. Actor Constance Shulman is 67. Actor Hugo Weaving is 65. Talk show host Graham Norton is 62. Comedian David Cross is 61. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 60. Actor Nancy McKeon is 59. Country singer Clay Davidson is 54. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 54. Singer Jill Scott is 53. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 53. Magician David Blaine is 52. Singer Kelly Price is 52. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 51. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 50. Actor James Roday is 49. Actor Natasha Lyonne is 46. Actor-comedian Eric Andre is 42. Actor Amanda Righetti is 42. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 34. Actor Daniela Bobadilla is 32. Singer Austin Mahone is 29.

April 5: Actor Michael Moriarty is 84. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 83. Actor Max Gail is 82. Actor Jane Asher is 79. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 75. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 73. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 71. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play is 61. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 59. Musician Paula Cole is 57. Actor Krista Allen is 54. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 54. Country singer Pat Green is 53. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 52. Rapper Juicy J is 50. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 49. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 44. Actor Hayley Atwell is 43. Actor Lily James is 36.

