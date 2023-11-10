‘Cleopatra was Greek’: Zendaya's rumoured casting in Denis Villeneuve's ‘Cleopatra’ raises ethnicity concerns

Cleopatra's grandness can and will withstand the test of time and Hollywood films! Cleopatra's grandness can and will withstand the test of time and Hollywood films!

According to Insider Daniel Richtman, a production sheet has been found that details Denis Villeneuve's next project after the release of ‘Dune: Part II.’

As per the World of Reel, the Canadian filmmaker's next is ‘Cleopatra’ for Sony Pictures and will be working on the script with ‘Napoleon’ writer David Scarpa. It will be based on the biography ‘Cleopatra: A Life’ by Stacy Schiff.

In 2020, before ‘Dune’ was filmed, Denis spoke to TVA and confirmed that his upcoming project, ‘Cleopatra’ was actively in development. “There is of course the second part of Dune, which I hope I have the chance to shoot eventually. But I also have a historical film project on the life of Cleopatra. This project is underway and it excites me a lot. I hope I can bring it to the screen before or after filming the second part of Dune.”

Playing the role of the queen is the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fame Zendaya. Additionally, as per the same sheet, it has been confirmed that the actress has accepted the role. Other actors approached or considered for roles are Timothee Chalamet for Octavius and Daniel Craig for Caesar.

Well, the Internet is not having it at all. Many reactions have been posted on social media with some supporting and criticising the casting choice.

While some are excited to see Zendaya pave her way to the throne, others are critiquing Hollywood for not casting actors with accurate ethnicity to play title roles.

“What's hollywoods obsession with casting anyone but Greek people for Cleopatra movies?” wrote a user on X.

“Cleopatra was Greek,” pointed out another X user in the comments.

“I like Zendaya but why does Hollywood stuff around with historical characters? Cleopatra was Greek. She was not African or any other race, but Greek.”

A user also pointed out that the actress “looks nothing like Elizabeth Taylor,” referencing the 1963 epic, starring Elizabeth Taylor.

"Cleopatra was GREEK. Not African, GREEK. How about we make a "Shaka Zulu" movie and have some blonde haired White guy play him? Stop black-washing real historical figures."

Well, not all casting decisions have been deemed bad.

An X user seemed very excited to see Daniel Craig play Caesar, writing: “I'm picturing Daniel Craig in the uniform and the Caesar cut, and it's pretty much perfect…”

“great casting choice for Caesar” added another.

“Omg Tim would be awesome as a nasty Octavius, I hope he takes it!”