Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Daniel Day-Lewis returns after 8 years in son Ronan’s Anemone: Trailer, release

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 04:21 pm IST

Daniel Day-Lewis ends 8-year break to star in Anemone, directed by son Ronan. The drama premieres at NYFF, hits US theaters Oct. 3.

Daniel Day-Lewis is back after eight years away from acting. The three-time Oscar winner stars in Anemone, a new drama directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

Anemone will premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year, then open in the US on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10.(YouTube)
Anemone will premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year, then open in the US on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10.(YouTube)

The first trailer dropped Thursday night. It shows a dark, tense story about fractured family ties, with stormy coastlines, dim rooms, and sharp exchanges between Day-Lewis’ character Ray and his estranged brother.

Film synopsis:

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier.”

Sketches of people with Irish flags flash across the screen, hinting at deeper conflict. The script was co-written by father and son, adding to the personal feel of the project.

Set in Northern England, Anemone tells the story of a suburban man (Sean Bean) who heads into the woods to find his reclusive brother (Daniel Day-Lewis).

The film is produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B and released by Focus Features. The film also stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Samuel Bottomley, with cinematography by Ben Fordesman, as per reports.

Also Read: Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement after seven years, to make comeback with film directed by son

Anemone premiere:

Anemone will premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year, then open in the US on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10, as reported by Variety.

Some critics have joked about it being the “ultimate nepo baby film,” but the trailer suggests Ronan Day-Lewis is focused on atmosphere and tone rather than plot. The story appears steeped in grief, reconciliation, and violence.

Day-Lewis last appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread in 2017, after which he announced his retirement. Whether Anemone is a one-time return or a full comeback isn’t clear. But at 68, the trailer shows he hasn’t lost his power on screen.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Daniel Day-Lewis returns after 8 years in son Ronan’s Anemone: Trailer, release
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On