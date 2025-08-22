Daniel Day-Lewis returns after 8 years in son Ronan’s Anemone: Trailer, release

Daniel Day-Lewis is back after eight years away from acting. The three-time Oscar winner stars in Anemone, a new drama directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. Anemone will premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year, then open in the US on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10.(YouTube)

The first trailer dropped Thursday night. It shows a dark, tense story about fractured family ties, with stormy coastlines, dim rooms, and sharp exchanges between Day-Lewis’ character Ray and his estranged brother.

Film synopsis:

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier.”

Sketches of people with Irish flags flash across the screen, hinting at deeper conflict. The script was co-written by father and son, adding to the personal feel of the project.

Set in Northern England, Anemone tells the story of a suburban man (Sean Bean) who heads into the woods to find his reclusive brother (Daniel Day-Lewis).

The film is produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B and released by Focus Features. The film also stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Samuel Bottomley, with cinematography by Ben Fordesman, as per reports.

Anemone premiere:

Anemone will premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year, then open in the US on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10, as reported by Variety.

Some critics have joked about it being the “ultimate nepo baby film,” but the trailer suggests Ronan Day-Lewis is focused on atmosphere and tone rather than plot. The story appears steeped in grief, reconciliation, and violence.

Day-Lewis last appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread in 2017, after which he announced his retirement. Whether Anemone is a one-time return or a full comeback isn’t clear. But at 68, the trailer shows he hasn’t lost his power on screen.