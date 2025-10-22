Dharamshala, The 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival is set to take place from October 30 to November 2 at the Tibetan Children’s Village in Upper Dharamshala, the organisers announced on Wednesday. Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025 to be held from Oct 30 to Nov 2

Celebrated as one of India’s leading platforms for independent cinema, DIFF 2025 will open with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s "Homebound", starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film will be representing India at the Oscars 2026.

The festival will feature a global lineup, including Australian films "Lesbian Space Princess" and "The Wolves Always Come at Night", the latter being Australia’s entry for the Academy Awards.

Other highlights include Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's "Sabar Bonda" and Tannishtha Chatterjee's "Full Plate" as well as "I, The Song", "Kneecap" and "Orwell 2 2=5".

Anuparna Roy's "Songs of Forgotten Trees", the winner of the Orizzonti Best Director award at Venice 2025, will bring the curtains down on the festival.

“We never set out to become one of the most prominent independent festivals in the country. We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains,” Festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam said in a statement.

“DIFF has grown organically over 14 years – not through flash or hype, but through the passion of filmmakers, the trust of our audiences, and the community that returns year after year. That’s what makes it so meaningful," they added.

DIFF will also host a masterclass by acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao, who will reflect on her cinematic journey and the evolving landscape of independent cinema.

Known for its non-competitive format, DIFF focuses on dialogue and exchange rather than awards, fostering a space where filmmakers and audiences can engage deeply with films.

This year’s festival is curated under programming director Bina Paul and will include immersive screenings made possible by tech partner PictureTime, which provides inflatable digital theatres for audiences in remote Himalayan locations.

