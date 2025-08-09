Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: When and where to watch the Durand Cup 2025 match?

ByKoushik Biswas
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 03:14 pm IST

Here's when and where to stream the highly anticipated Group B decider in the Durand Cup 2025 between Diamond Harbour FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The highly anticipated Group B decider in the Durand Cup 2025 will see Diamond Harbour FC take on Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday, August 9. The crucial match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Both teams head into the encounter with perfect records, having won their first two matches of the tournament. The winner of this clash will secure the top spot in Group B and a direct path to the quarterfinals.

A draw would be sufficient for Diamond Harbour FC to advance as group winners due to their superior goal difference. Meantime, Mohun Bagan Super Giant would love to win the match and claim the top spot in Group B.

Where to watch the match?

Football fans in India can catch the live action online on SonyLIV, accessible via OTTplay Premium. In addition, the match will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD television channels.

Match Details

Match: Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Tournament: Durand Cup 2025, Group B

Date: August 9, 2025

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Team News and recent form:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning ISL champions, began their Durand Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over city rivals Mohammedan SC. They followed this up with a dominant 4-0 win against the BSF football team, with Liston Colaco scoring a brace in both matches.

The Mariners' squad is nearly at full strength, and we might see foreigners like Jason Cummins and Tom Aldred making their entry into the team.

Diamond Harbour FC, the newly promoted I-League team, has been a surprise package in the tournament. They started with a narrow 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club and then went on to thrash the BSF Football team with an impressive 8-1 victory.

Their attack has been particularly potent, with Brazilian striker Clayton Silva and Slovenian forward Luka Majcen in fine form, having scored four and three goals respectively. However, this match against the formidable Mohun Bagan will be their biggest test yet.

