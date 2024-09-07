Did you spot these 5 cameos in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae?

Orry

Social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, made a cameo in the show as himself. After Ananya's character Bae aka Bella Chowdhary's video of bashing Satyajit Sen (Vir Das) goes viral, Orry pops up and asks the paparazzi who the girl is. When they introduce her to him, he looks into the camera and says, “Call me, Bae.”

Karishma Tanna

Karishma appears in a couple of episodes as ace Bollywood actor Naina Khanna. She's invited by Satyajit on his sensational primetime news show, in which he exposes that she's pregnant and the father is unknown. As the cameras stop rolling, she claps back at him for disclosing her pregnancy. Later, Naina also appears in a yoga retreat, where we find out who the father really is.

Urvashi Rautela

After Bae becomes a journalist, she gets an anonymous tip-off from a woman identifying herself as Anamika. She claims that a top entrepreneur sexually harassed her. This leads Bae and her BFFs to first investigate who Anamika is. Urvashi Rautela's character is one of the suspects, but she doesn't respond to their query too positively.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani, who plays another lead actor, Madhulika, turns out to be Anamika. She's engaged to another actor, belonging to a prestigious film family. That prevents her from voicing her allegations publicly, but Bae somehow manages to convince her to do so on camera.

Faye D'Souza

The most surprising cameo of the lot is that of renowned independent journalist Faye D'Souza. She bumps into Satyajit at a party and points out how his brand of reporting has dented the idea of ethical journalism. She then meets Bae and suggests her to go independent and switch off the TV set if she wants to chase the truth.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, created by Ishita Moitra, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae is streaming on Prime Video India.