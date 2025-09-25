'My film Sardarji 3 was shot before Pahalgam attack, but now matches are being played’: Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence on the Pahalgam terror attack, his film Sardaarji 3 controversy with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and the recent match between India and Pakistan. Speaking at his concert in Malaysia, Diljit said that his film Sardarji 3 was shot before the terror attack, and the match was played after it. He also said that he has many answers to give, but has been quiet. Diljit Dosanjh talked to his fans at his Malaysia concert.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about Sardaarji 3 row

Several clips emerged on social media platforms featuring Diljit saluting the National Flag. He said, "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect." He then took permission from the audience to speak about a few things. He spoke in Punjabi, "When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."

Diljit on Pahalgam attack, India-Pak match

Diljit expressed grief about the Pahalgham terror attack. The tragic incident took place on April 22, and 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. He said, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."

India and Pakistan recently faced off on the cricket pitch on September 14 for the Asia Cup. India won the match but refused to greet the opponents.

The singer also criticised the media. He added, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation.”

Diljit on why he has been silent for the last few months

Diljit also said that he has many answers to the accusations. He said, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn't say anything…There are a lot of things more to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s***.”

Diljit faced criticism for casting a Pakistani actor in his film

Earlier this year, Diljit was criticised for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3 against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. Sardaar Ji 3 also starred Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi, among others. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 was released overseas on June 27.

About India-Pak tensions

The tensions between the two nations escalated after the Pahalgam attack. India then carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, during which air strikes were carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following that, the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania, were banned in India.

India's recent match with Pakistan

Recently, India secured a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Group A clash of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup clash was India-Pakistan's first meeting since the Pahalgam attack. Battling immense pressure due to these circumstances and online backlash for going ahead with the match, the Suryakumar-led Indian side maintained their dominance from ball one, clinching a seven-wicket win.

with ANI inputs