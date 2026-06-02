Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, has become one of the faces of Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty Pride campaign, appearing in a series of promotional images celebrating LGBTQ+ identity and self-expression.

The campaign forms part of Savage X Fenty's annual Pride Month initiative, which celebrates LGBTQ+ communities and visibility through fashion.(Instagram/ @vivllainous)

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The campaign, launched to mark Pride Month, features Wilson modeling lingerie pieces adorned with messages including “Proud,” “Queer” and “Love.”

Savage X Fenty introduced her participation with a message that drew attention online. “@vivllainous is exactly who she said she is,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post featuring Wilson.

Wilson takes center stage

According to Page Six reports, the 22-year-old appears in both solo images and group campaign photos alongside fellow models and LGBTQ+ advocates including Laith Ashley, Ifeoma Bosah and Santi.

For her individual campaign shots, Wilson wore black-and-white lingerie accented with floor-length crystal fringe, paired with matching crystal-fringed heels. Other images showed her wearing graffiti-inspired designs featuring Pride-themed slogans.

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign forms part of Savage X Fenty's annual Pride Month initiative, which celebrates LGBTQ+ communities and visibility through fashion. According to TheColu.mn, the brand launched its Pride campaign in 2018 and has worked with LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD on related initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign forms part of Savage X Fenty's annual Pride Month initiative, which celebrates LGBTQ+ communities and visibility through fashion. According to TheColu.mn, the brand launched its Pride campaign in 2018 and has worked with LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD on related initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Elon Musk's youngest son steals the show in China; billionaire's expressions viral Growing fashion profile {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Elon Musk's youngest son steals the show in China; billionaire's expressions viral Growing fashion profile {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wilson's latest appearance marks another high-profile collaboration with the Rihanna-founded label. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wilson's latest appearance marks another high-profile collaboration with the Rihanna-founded label. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She first appeared in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day campaign earlier this year and has since become one of the brand's recurring faces. Reports also note that she led fashion brand Wildfang's 2025 Pride campaign and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She first appeared in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day campaign earlier this year and has since become one of the brand's recurring faces. Reports also note that she led fashion brand Wildfang's 2025 Pride campaign and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut last year. {{/usCountry}}

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Her growing presence in fashion has coincided with her public advocacy for transgender rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

Also Read: ‘My son’s middle name is Sekhar’: Elon Musk tells Nikhil Kamath about partner Shivon’s Indian roots

Wilson publicly came out as transgender in 2020 and has since emerged as one of the most visible young transgender figures in the United States.

The campaign generated significant engagement on social media within days of its release. According to Daily Beirut, the Instagram post attracted tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and reposts. Among those reacting was actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox, who commented, “This is everything especially now!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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