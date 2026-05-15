Elon Musk's youngest son steals the show in China; billionaire's expressions viral | Watch

Six-year-old X accompanied Musk during meetings at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where senior American officials and business leaders met Chinese authorities during President Donald Trump’s visit.

Elon Musk’s youngest son, X Æ A-Xii , became the unexpected star of a high-level meeting in China after appearing alongside his billionaire father carrying an adorable dragon-shaped purse.

X has often accompanied Musk to major public appearances and political events, including Trump’s Mar-a-Lago election gathering and previous Washington visits.

Photos from the event showed Little X wearing dark trousers, a white shirt, and a blue Chinese-style silk vest while holding Musk’s hand and smiling as they greeted officials. The child’s appearance drew attention, with many social media users focusing on his dragon bag and relaxed demeanor in a room filled with diplomats and executives.

Videos and photographs from the summit sparked discussion on social media after users noticed Musk making animated facial expressions during official events and photo opportunities. The billionaire seemingly appeared uncomfortable and restless at certain moments during the formal gathering.

While X stole much of the spotlight, Musk himself also became a major talking point online because of his expressions and body language during the China visit.

The viral reactions added an unexpected internet frenzy to what was otherwise a serious diplomatic and business-focused summit.

Musk was reportedly seated alongside Tim Cook, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Pete Hegseth during talks involving Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also Read: Elon Musk's 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii features in Trump's victory photo after US election

Summit focused on Taiwan and tariff tensions Despite the viral moments surrounding Musk and his son, the summit itself centered on critical US-China issues, including tariffs and Taiwan.

As cited by The US Sun, Xi warned that tensions between the two nations could escalate into “clashes and even conflicts” if the Taiwan issue is not handled carefully.

Chinese officials also stressed that the two countries should remain “partners, not rivals” amid growing geopolitical tensions.