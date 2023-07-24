Epic moment Taylor Swift bursts into laughter while singing about forgiving Kanye West

Taylor Swift is viral because of an epic laugh she let out while singing about forgiving Kanye West at a show in Seattle. Taylor is on theAmerican leg of her Eras tour. The viral video shows the first time the Grammy winner performed her Kanye West diss track ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ since 2018.

“And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” Taylor sang before bursting into laughter (Twitter)

Taylor laughed out loud during the song as sheplayed an acoustic rendition at Seattle’s Lumen Field. “And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” Taylor sang before bursting into laughter. “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” the 33-year-old said after composing herself.

Taylor and Kanye’s feud began at the 2009 VMAs, when he interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist. The two stars appeared to resolve their issues in the following years, but Kanye released a track titled ‘Famous’ in 2016, calling Taylor “that bi***” in the lyrics. Kanye claimed Taylor gave him the permission to use that term in his track. Taylor, however, refuted the claim.

Kim Kardashian later released a recording and called Taylor a “snake.” Kim’s video appeared to show Taylor approving Kanye’s lyrics.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour breaking sales records

Tayloris notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sales records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

As per Business Insider, Taylor is charging an average of $254 for each ticket. InvestorsObserver says that a QuestionPro survey found that the average concert goer spent $720 over their budget. This is over a total spend of more than $1,300, which includes the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.

