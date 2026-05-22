Exclusive | Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo’s Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry release postponed amid CBFC delay over title change

The upcoming road trip drama starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo is arriving with a fresh identity just weeks before its theatrical release. Originally announced as Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, the film has now officially been retitled Heer Sara. Along with the title change, the makers have also postponed the release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 29, will now hit theatres on June 12.

Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry title changed

Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo’s Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry has a new title now.

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According to sources, “The makers decided to shorten the title after realising that Heer Sara felt sharper, easier to remember and more emotionally impactful. The team reportedly believed the shorter title would connect better with audiences and work more effectively from a marketing perspective.”

However, the rebranding also created an unexpected hurdle with the certification process. The source added, “Since the film had already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the original title Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, all official paperwork, promotional assets, and censor approvals now need to be updated with the new title. The process also includes re-certifying the trailer before the film can legally be released in theatres.”

Because of the additional timeline required for fresh approvals, the makers ultimately pushed the release to June 12.

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{{^usCountry}} A liberating road trip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A liberating road trip {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The recently unveiled trailer introduces audiences to a warm, emotional story built around two women trying to reclaim control over their lives. The film follows Heer and Sara, two very different women who find themselves emotionally stuck and desperate for change. Seeking freedom from societal expectations and unresolved emotional baggage, the pair set off on a motorcycle journey from Indore to Pondicherry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recently unveiled trailer introduces audiences to a warm, emotional story built around two women trying to reclaim control over their lives. The film follows Heer and Sara, two very different women who find themselves emotionally stuck and desperate for change. Seeking freedom from societal expectations and unresolved emotional baggage, the pair set off on a motorcycle journey from Indore to Pondicherry. {{/usCountry}}

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As the road trip unfolds, the journey slowly becomes far more personal than physical. The trailer balances emotional vulnerability with lighter moments of humour and friendship. From playful conversations and roadside adventures to emotional breakdowns and confrontations, the film appears to focus heavily on the evolving bond between the two women.

Visually, the film also captures the changing landscapes beautifully, moving from dry highways and crowded cities to the calm beaches and French-inspired streets of Pondicherry.

The team behind Heer Sara

Heer Sara is directed and written by Kartik Chaudhry, who reportedly drew inspiration from his own solo travel experiences during the early 2010s while shaping the story. The film is creatively backed by producer Raj Singh Chaudhary, known for projects like Gulaal and Thar.

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Produced under the banners of Sony Music India, Maghaa Creations, Next Level Productions and Opticus Inc., the film also features actors Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve and Nishank Verma in supporting roles.

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